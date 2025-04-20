CORNELIUS COETZEE: Tapping into the trading opportunities that sit right on our doorstep
Afrocentricity is now of paramount importance — as a developed economy, we can lead the charge
Africa is alive with possibilities. While we wait and see what will come of the trade wars and tariff threats, we should spend our time understanding the enormous potential that sits right on our doorstep. With 1-billion customers, producers, manufacturers and suppliers who call Africa their home, the future is indeed bright.
Former president Thabo Mbeki’s famous “I am an African” speech should give us the inspiration we need. “I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land,” he said in 1996...
