SAM MKOKELI: Rise of Trump stinks of state capture
We’ve seen this movie before and we know how it ends: with institutions gutted, trust shattered and hope auctioned off for political survival
13 April 2025 - 08:08
There’s something darkly familiar about the rise of Trump 2.0 — a sense of déjà vu that should send shivers down the spines of anyone who lived through South Africa’s own era of state capture.
We’ve seen it before: Institutions gutted, oversight bodies declawed, loyalists quietly inserted while the public is distracted by political theatre. In South Africa, we called it “state capture”. In the US, they may soon call it Trump’s second term...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.