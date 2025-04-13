LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: If local is lekker, why aren’t South Africans buying it?
A catchy slogan won’t build an economy
South Africans are among the most patriotic people you’ll ever meet. We’ve been chanting “local is lekker” for years. But when it comes to actually supporting home-grown businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), our wallets often tell a different story.
In 2011, the government introduced the localisation policy to encourage public procurement of locally produced goods. The promise was straightforward: boost local industries, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth. Fast-forward to 2025, and we’re still waiting for a comprehensive report showing whether this policy has worked, leaving us to wonder how many jobs were created, how many SMEs have scaled, and how our economy has shifted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.