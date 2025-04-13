ELNA MOOLMAN: Trump’s tariffs and domestic issues fuel uncertainty
The South African economy and financial markets had to contend with acute domestic and international uncertainty over the past two weeks.
Globally, US President Donald Trump first announced far steeper tariff increases than was widely expected, with a 10% general tariff hike on imports supplemented by significantly higher “reciprocal” tariffs on US imports from many countries. These “reciprocal” tariffs were subsequently, and abruptly, postponed for 90 days. This excludes Chinese imports, on which tariffs were hiked even further, following retaliatory tariffs imposed on Chinese imports from the US. (Several specific tariff hikes imposed earlier also remain in place.)..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.