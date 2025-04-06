CHRIS BARRON: How rail lines have twisted into shackles
Largely because of the logistics crisis, sectors such as manufacturing, mining, agriculture and construction are not delivering nearly as much as they should
06 April 2025 - 08:53
Chris Hattingh, executive director of the Centre for Risk Analysis, says Transnet will remain the biggest risk to South Africa’s economy until its monopoly over rail and ports is ended.
“Allowing third-party access gives the impression that things are happening now, things are moving, but in fact you need better terms for the private sector to come in, and you need to remove the monopoly power that Transnet has over rail and the ports,” he says. ..
