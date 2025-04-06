BERNARD DROTSCHIE: Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ likely to shrink global GDP and spur inflation, uncertainty
06 April 2025 - 08:48
The first quarter of 2025 has been marked by significant volatility across global financial markets, largely driven by the proposed policies of US President Donald Trump’s administration under the banner of “making America great again”.
The erratic deployment of trade tariffs and the administration’s unexpectedly stringent import tariff announcements on “Liberation Day” this week, coupled with threats of retaliation, have heightened policy uncertainty and raised concerns about their impact on the global economic outlook for the remainder of the year...
