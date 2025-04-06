ALAIN EBOBISSÈ: Africa's energy transition is not just about going green
The continent must power a future where development and sustainability go hand-in-hand
06 April 2025 - 08:01
We are witnessing a long-overdue surge in international interest in Africa’s power sector. This momentum was on full display at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Tanzania organised by the African Development Bank and the World Bank.
But Africa’s “just energy transition” remains just as elusive — as the continent accounts for less than 3% of global energy-related CO₂ emissions, yet bears a disproportionate impact of climate change, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.