ROBIN WHEELER: How to exit corporate and be yourself for a living
It’s your time to stand out in your individual way, with your singular style
30 March 2025 - 08:44
Thirty years ago, I had an epiphany. I was progressing in a corporate career but going against myself and paying the growing price. My body stopped me and forced a month-long rest plus a stretch of soul-searching, during which I found my way and then set out to live it.
Since then, helping others do the same has been my expertise. Leaving corporate life is no small step. It may be a matter of mental health, overall wellbeing, circumstantial change, retrenchment, early retirement, the close of a career, or the pursuit of a dream, but it’s always huge and often hard...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.