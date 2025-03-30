LUCKY NTIMANE: Let booze boost township economies
There’s lots of talk about how to generate new economic growth in townships — but why not make life easier for the spaza shops and taverns we already have?
For decades, township businesses have been the backbone of local economies, creating jobs, supporting families and circulating wealth within communities. Yet, despite their undeniable contribution, these businesses — especially those in the informal sector, including liquor traders — remain largely absent from critical policy discussions on township economic development.
The discourse around township economies frequently highlights entrepreneurial potential and development strategies, yet it often excludes businesses that are already economic drivers. Instead of empowering these businesses, policymakers often introduce new regulations that stifle growth without considering the unintended consequences...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.