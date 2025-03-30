GUGU LOURIE: EPF Tech Fund powers South Africa's startup revolution
With game-changing startups, thousands of jobs and solutions for Africa’s toughest challenges, it’s investing in SA’s future
30 March 2025 - 08:11
In the heart of South Africa’s tech ecosystem, a silent revolution is unfolding.
The EPF Tech Fund, launched in 2016, has become the hidden power behind the country’s most promising startups, fuelling innovation and impact on an unprecedented scale...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.