CHRIS BARRON: The basic economic reality the ANC doesn’t get
Moeletsi Mbeki says the party fails to grasp that the economy is a national asset — and criticises the DA’s foreign policy impotence
30 March 2025 - 08:54
South Africa needs a more realistic foreign policy that is aligned with the country’s economic interests, but the problem is even wider than that, says political economist and chair of the South African Institute of International Affairs, Moeletsi Mbeki.
“We have a government that is floundering. Foreign policy is only one aspect of that floundering. It’s just that our foreign policy failures have been accentuated by President Donald Trump,” he says...
