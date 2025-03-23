'Budget blew chance for growth'
Government just 'kicking the can down the road', says Bureau for Economic Research chief economist Lisette de Schepper
23 March 2025 - 09:03
Lisette IJssel de Schepper, chief economist of the Bureau for Economic Research, says last week's reviewed budget was one of lost opportunities, failing to convey any sense of urgency about what needs to happen to boost economic growth.
“The need to accelerate growth should have been front and centre of the budget. If you as government think the only way to get there is increase VAT because we're going to do XYZ with that tax money to get growth going then that's fine, but that's not what they presented in the budget. They didn't tell us how the expenditure is going to add to growth,” she said...
