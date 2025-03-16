SAM MKOKELI: Political theatre in a shotgun marriage
The economy that can’t grow fast enough and the political class is not prepared to take the tough decisions required
16 March 2025 - 08:47
Here’s how to boil a frog, slowly but surely. First, you take money from the gold and foreign exchange contingency reserve account, as the government did in 2024, so a decent budget can be tabled. This year, there is a VAT increase, possibly. And what about next year and the years after? It could be a pension contributions holiday affecting public servants, as has been suggested in recent weeks.
This shuffling around is symptomatic of a deep problem in an economy that can’t grow fast enough, and of a political class that is not prepared to take the tough decisions required...
