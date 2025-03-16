Opening a path to a digital future for all
Without smart devices, digital inclusion is an illusion
16 March 2025 - 07:59
The single most powerful way to empower tens of millions of South Africans quickly is to drive down the cost of smart devices and get cheap, reliable broadband into their hands. The ability to participate in e-commerce, remote work, online education and digital financial services creates a world of opportunity currently closed to the poor and unemployed.
It is my mission to change that by opening wide a path to a digital future for every South African, from the most remote rural area to every city in the country. ..
