ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Black Friday Index springs a surprise
16 March 2025 - 08:05
Black Friday has long been regarded as the key online retail event of the year, but new data reveals a more nuanced truth. While the shopping bonanza remains dominant, its significance is evolving in unexpected ways.
The inaugural Black Friday Index, a study conducted by World Wide Worx in collaboration with Ecentric Payment Systems, delivers insights that challenge the traditional narrative. It is based on retail transaction data processed through the Ecentric payment gateway, which handles 20% of South Africa’s card transactions and serves as a payments partner to 65% of JSE-listed retailers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.