GEMMA WRIGHT: VAT increase needs careful thought
Tax hikes generate more revenue, but come with trade-offs — especially if offset measures fail to fully protect those most affected
In a democratic system taxation is a critical part of the social contract between the state and its citizens. The tax system can help address poverty, inequality and unemployment in South Africa.
With renewed discussions on value-added tax (VAT) policy, it is useful to revisit past tax reforms to assess their impact. One of the most significant adjustments in recent years was the 2018 VAT increase from 14% to 15%. The decision, made in response to fiscal constraints, aligned South Africa with some neighbouring countries such as Namibia and Zimbabwe but raised concerns about its disproportionate burden on lower-income households...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.