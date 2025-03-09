CHRIS BARRON: Castles in the air collapse without cash
Former Treasury honcho Michael Sachs thinks the budget imbroglio was a good thing for the country
09 March 2025 - 08:40
Michael Sachs, former head of the Treasury’s budget office and now a professor at Wits University’s centre of inequality studies, says last month’s budget crash signalled the end of fiscal policy being the sole preserve of a tiny governing clique.
“For 30 years the ANC could ensure that whatever decisions were taken by the president and finance minister would be carried through in cabinet and parliament. What happened here was a demonstration that those conditions no longer exist.”..
