CHRIS BARRON: VAT standoff a good wake-up call for the GNU: Sacci president Mtho Xulu
Expenditure cuts rather than more tax increases can no longer be avoided
02 March 2025 - 09:13
Mtho Xulu, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), says if the deadlock over taxes which derailed last week's budget forces the government to see the country's fiscal crisis for what it is and take urgent action, it will not be a bad thing.
“We're saying that cuts to expenditure rather than more tax increases can no longer be avoided. What we're also calling for is rationalisation of spending with more focus on efficiencies and productivity so the state gets value for what it spends. We need a clear demonstration of this,” he said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.