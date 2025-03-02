SAM MKOKELI: Trump trade tariffs: should South Africa wait for the axe to fall?
A worst-case scenario should be the basis for the government’s next steps
02 March 2025 - 09:07
South Africa needs to urgently build a trade bazooka — or water gun — as it deals with Trump 2.0. Negotiating empty-handed will not help, especially when facing rampant extortionists such as the US president and his ilk.
The government needs to work from the worst-case scenario as it tackles the crisis in its relations with the US. The worst case includes tariffs on our exports and sanctions on several political lazeaders. ..
