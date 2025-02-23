ZANDILE MAKHOBA: SA’s G20 presidency is a defining moment for Africa’s economic future
The G20 is not just a forum for dialogue but a platform for action
23 February 2025 - 08:35
As South Africa takes the global stage for the G20 presidency, it has a rare opportunity to shape the agenda on one of Africa’s most pressing challenges — employment. The continent’s prosperity hinges on inclusive growth, yet millions of young people remain locked out of formal economic participation.
This is not only an African issue but a global one. A thriving Africa means a more balanced world economy, reduced migration pressures and stronger trade partnerships that benefit both developed and emerging markets...
