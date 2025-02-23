ZAID MOOLA: Private sector poised to accelerate growth in Africa
This is a seminal year for South Africa and the continent as the country takes on the presidency of the G20 and hosts its annual summit
23 February 2025 - 08:23
The start of a new year offers an opportunity to reflect and look ahead. There is no question that 2024 was a year of change and disruption.
Across Africa, we saw numerous elections through the course of the year. The ruction-free nature of most of the polls reflects a growing democratic maturity which can unlock growth for the continent. The outcome of the various elections and orderly transitions where power changed hands should not be taken for granted, it is a process that other parts of the world do not have...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.