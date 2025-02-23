SAM MKOKELI: Godongwana must now wield the axe
Finding the consistent underspenders among state departments could be done by an intern
23 February 2025 - 08:30
Enoch Godongwana’s job has been made easier by the humiliating rejection of his budget. After licking his wounds and dusting his nose, he has to pull out the axe and behave like a madman.
The budget was rejected because he ignored the most obvious possibility: cutting expenditure. Asking consumers to give up 17% of their disposable income (when zero-rated goods are not considered) was never going to be palatable when the fat cats in government keep all their trimmings...
