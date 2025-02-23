HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT: South Africa and the imperatives of global trade agreements
Adaptive response to global trade imperatives has transformed SA's economic landscape
23 February 2025 - 08:21
Global trade agreements, governed by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and anchored in the Marrakesh Agreement, have redefined the global economic landscape. For South Africa, these frameworks have been pivotal in transforming the nation from decades of protectionist policies into a dynamic, export-driven economy integrated into global value chains.
The journey — from an era marked by high import tariffs and extensive non-tariff barriers (NTBs) to a more outward-looking and competitive market — illustrates how international trade rules have reshaped domestic policies and spurred growth...
