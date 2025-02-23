CHRIS BARRON: Dithering while our house is on fire
CDE founder Ann Bernstein appeals for urgency in addressing the economic crisis now compounded by Trump
23 February 2025 - 08:27
Ann Bernstein, executive director of the Centre for Development & Enterprise (CDE), says unless all constraints to economic growth are removed with urgency South Africa will not cope with its “catastrophic unemployment crisis”.
“Our challenge is that so many things are wrong and hindering growth and employment, so many things we have to fix to get the environment right for faster growth.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.