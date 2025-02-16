SAM MKOKELI: It's the economy and nothing else, stupid!
We have to assume the worst, that South Africa will lose its preferential exporter benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act
Can the G20 summit hosted in South Africa this year be considered a success without US participation? While it is a no-brainer that the US is on a self-destructive path under the orange guy, the situation challenges South Africa and other nations to think strategically, instead of just turning up their noses at the madman in Washington.
South Africa will host the Group of 20 foreign ministers in Johannesburg on Thursday and Friday, and the finance ministers in Cape Town the following week. These meetings form part of the build-up to the November heads of state summit, and will give us glimpses into what the rest of the world thinks of the country as a convening force. It will also test its ability to craft a global agenda with the buy-in of influential nations...
