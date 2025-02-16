NATASHIA SOOPAL: Budget a defining moment for SA’s independence
Of even greater concern than the loss of Pepfar funds is the huge extent of irregular spending
16 February 2025 - 08:20
What kind of budget will finance minister Enoch Godongwana present this year, and how will it shape the future? This isn’t just another financial update — it’s a pivotal moment, especially in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement to cut funding to South Africa.
His move raises fresh concerns about economic stability in an already struggling economy and further straining diplomatic relations. Should it serve as a wake-up call for us? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.