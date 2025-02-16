KURT YEO: A plea to spare vapers from sin tax hikes
Vaping advocate Kurt Yeo urges finance minister Enoch Godongwana not to raise the price of his nicotine vice in the budget
16 February 2025 - 07:34
On Wednesday, you will be presenting your budget outlining the country’s spending plans for the year.
In an era of high public debt and dwindling revenue, there is strong competition between government programmes for each fiscal rand. There is pressure to increase social spending and to possibly fund a basic income grant. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.