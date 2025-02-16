GUGU LOURIE: The last frontier against the robot horde
AI and the digital economy are coming for white-collar jobs, but robots can’t replace artisans (yet)
16 February 2025 - 08:10
The digital economy is often seen as the death knell for traditional careers, but I’m here to tell you that artisans aren’t just surviving, they’re thriving. My brother Oubaas, a boilermaker who has worked at Sasol in Secunda and at Eskom’s Medupi and Kusile power stations, is living proof.
While the world obsesses over coding boot camps and AI, the demand for skilled artisans like him is skyrocketing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.