ELNA MOOLMAN: Budget will test commitment to fiscal discipline
This budget has an exceedingly uncertain economic backdrop. The new US administration has hiked tariffs on numerous products from several countries. Further, there have already been adjustments to the initial policy announcements. In response, there have been retaliatory measures from certain US trading partners.
South Africa-specific policy measures, including President Donald Trump’s executive order to suspend all aid to the country (though this was subsequently at least temporarily amended), worsen the idiosyncratic uncertainty. There is also a risk of further, potentially even more damaging, steps. The risks to economic growth underpin uncertainty about the South African government’s revenue trajectory...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.