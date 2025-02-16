CHRIS BARRON: 'We're doing all we can to save Agoa,' says Agri SA
CEO Johann Kotze says loss of trade agreement would be disaster for South African agriculture and offers President Cyril Ramaphosa help to lobby US
16 February 2025 - 08:27
Johann Kotze, the CEO of Agri SA, which represents more than 1,000 farmer associations across the country, says the loss of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) would be such a disaster for South African agriculture that they're doing “everything we can” to change US perceptions of Afrikaans farmers as a persecuted race.
“We'd love to be part of any government delegation to lobby the US and we've written to President Ramaphosa offering our help and support — not just to rectify things that have been said that are wrong, but to showcase the success of agriculture in South Africa.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.