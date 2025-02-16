ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: SA at instant payments crossroads
16 February 2025 - 07:52
Cash is dying. But it’s not going quietly. Across the globe, instant payments are accelerating financial inclusion, economic activity and the velocity of money, but adoption remains uneven.
While countries such as India and Brazil have embraced real-time transactions, the US lags far behind — and South Africa finds itself at a crossroads. It has a well-developed fintech sector, yet faces lingering barriers to instant payment adoption, despite officially mandated solutions like PayShap...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.