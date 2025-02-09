RICHO VENTER: Politics and tech — a disruptive force impacting investments
The AI arms race isn’t just about bragging rights — it’s about military power, cybersecurity and global influence
09 February 2025 - 07:46
Geopolitical dynamics, especially the evolving US-China relationship, are influencing trade and the tech race.
President Donald Trump’s election win, which led to a surge in stock prices across Wall Street, signalled a wind of change for the tech and artificial intelligence (AI) industry. As he embarks on his second term in office, the tech world is buzzing with excitement, and a hint of uncertainty...
