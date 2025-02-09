CHRIS BARRON: ‘Trump doesn’t need our minerals’: Gwede’s gaffe
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman is unimpressed by Mantashe’s outburst and his plan to review mining legislation
09 February 2025 - 08:08
Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s leading precious metals producers, says Gwede Mantashe’s “ill-advised” threat to withhold minerals from the US could trigger a retaliatory response from President Donald Trump.
“This is just another example of our government antagonising a very, very important trading partner. Our minerals make no difference to the US so it’s no skin off their nose if we withhold them. They’re not dependent on our critical metals. We need their markets far more than they need our minerals.”..
