Why the hub model makes sense for minerals
Whether between nations, between corporations or between industries, collaboration will be key to building resilient supply chains
02 February 2025 - 07:54
The projected shortage of critical minerals over the next decade creates an opportunity for large and small mining companies, governments and off-takers to form regional mineral-processing hubs.
With the appropriate policies, transport networks and partnerships in place, South Africa could attract investments and jobs and turn around the long-term decline in its mining sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.