SAM MKOKELI: Doddering economy offers Ramaphosa little wiggle room during Sona
President will need to tread carefully and not rock the boat too much, as harmony in the coalition is important for this administration’s success
02 February 2025 - 08:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa will enter familiar territory when he addresses parliament and the nation on Thursday evening against a backdrop of low expectations.
A few political hiccups in the government of national unity and the deaths of South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo will make the atmosphere a little tense — though nothing he’s not used to. His ability to deliver credible promises has been limited by a doddering economy that has little wiggle room on the government budget side. ..
