REFILWE MOROKA: Gearing up for growth in 2025
SA’s economic growth will increasingly depend on the implementation of government growth reform policies, supported by private sector participation
Who could have imagined we would already be entering the second month of 2025 when most feel we are still recovering from 2024 — a tumultuous year that left asset price volatility in its wake?
The year 2024 could be characterised as one of significant change, marked by escalating geopolitical tensions, a synchronised interest rate-cutting cycle across global central banks and more than 70 nations going to the polls. In South Africa, the ANC lost its majority and conceded defeat, resulting in the formation of a government of national unity (GNU). And, in the most anticipated election, Donald Trump made the greatest comeback in the history of US politics by winning the presidential race, ushering in a new era of uncertainty with his policies...
