GUGU LOURIE: Setting up for a township merchant bank
Despite fierce competition, Spaza Eats has attracted more than 60,000 customers and 4,500 merchants in its first 14 months
02 February 2025 - 08:37
Business innovator Talifhani Banks, who shot to fame when he launched Spaza Eats in July 2023 through his company AnalyticsX, is still holding his own. With a background in statistics and econometrics and years of experience in retail, Banks identified a critical gap in the market: the underserved township and rural economies.
Despite fierce competition from established players like Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay’s Asap, Spaza Eats has attracted more than 60,000 customers and 4,500 merchants in its first 14 months, a remarkable feat given the challenges of operating in these areas...
