DeepSeek AI shock
It seems 2025 arrived too fast for the American artificial intelligence industry
In seven days that changed the world, a small Chinese start-up went from quietly releasing a new AI chatbot to fending off cyberattacks, security leaks and accusations of theft and sanctions-busting.
In an event with significance on a par with the release of ChatGPT on November 30 2022, DeepSeek-R1 was formally released on 20 January, but its implications percolated only slowly into mass media. One reason for this could be the lack of technology literacy among the media: few understood the implications of a new model having the reasoning capability of OpenAI’s o1, the most advanced version of ChatGPT publicly available...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.