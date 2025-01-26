WEF survey shows rise in social risks
Covid-19 heightened the vunerabilities from countries dependent on each other
Risks within the societal category have dominated research into the top 10 threats the world believes itwill face in the next two years, according to the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) “Global Risks Perception Survey”. These risks include societal polarisation (fourth), inequality and involuntary migration (seventh and eighth) and in 10th position, erosion of human rights.
Many may argue that WEF predictions appear to have caught up with humanity faster than what the world could prepare for, amid debates over diversity, equality and inclusion which peaked in the week since US President Donald Trump announced some constitutional and policy changes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.