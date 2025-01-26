SAM MKOKELI: Tricky road for Absa board chair Sello Moloko in hunt for new CEO
Even global investors want to pay attention to diversity because its failure quickly leads to loss of value — that has been the Absa story lately
26 January 2025 - 08:08
Absa Group chair Sello Moloko is in a tough spot as the company searches for a group CEO — again.
A fraught corporate environment makes the bank unattractive to outsiders, while the hunt goes on against the backdrop of a lack of racial representativity. Two prominent insiders are said to have applied for the post: acting group CEO Charles Russon and chief strategy and sustainability officer Punki Modise...
