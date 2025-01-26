MARIUS REITZ: Yes governor, regulating crypto assets is critical
26 January 2025 - 06:25
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago was met with some surprise during a discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos when he questioned the value of a government Bitcoin strategic reserve — asking somewhat glibly why countries don’t have beef or mutton reserves instead.
However, much of what he said during the 45-minute panel was serious, insightful and on point. He repeatedly called for clear and consistent regulation of digital assets or cryptocurrencies, a stance we at Luno — South Africa’s longest-established crypto exchange — wholeheartedly support...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.