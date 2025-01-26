Entrepreneur builds a business in hair-care
26 January 2025 - 06:59
Being in the business of plaiting hair from the age of 13, Pretty Nxumalo set out to make a product that would address her clients' challenges. Today, she is the owner of Sonwa Hair and Beauty, a company that produces a range of products for African hair.
The Mpumalanga-based entrepreneur started her business in 2021 after realising there was a gap in the market for effective and affordable hair products, particularly in her community...
