A guide to offshore trusts
With careful planning, these versatile tools can open up a world of possibilities
Trusts are among the most versatile and practical tools for managing wealth, whether onshore or offshore. But let’s break it down conversationally — what exactly is a trust, and how do offshore trusts fit into the picture?
At its core, a trust is a simple agreement. The person setting up the trust (called the founder, donor, or settlor) transfers assets into the trust. The trustee — essentially the “manager” — is tasked with safeguarding and managing these assets for the benefit of specific individuals or entities (the beneficiaries). While this sounds formal, the concept is practical and widely used for estate planning, wealth protection, and even charitable purposes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.