Billy Tom: president of motor industry umbrella body Naamsa
19 January 2025 - 06:42
Billy Tom, president of motor industry umbrella body Naamsa, says it would be devastating for the industry if South Africa was kicked out of the Africa Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa).
“Exports to the US from South Africa increased 498% from the inception of Agoa in 2001 to 2023. It’s our third-largest export destination with auto exports amounting to R24.1bn in 2023. Over and above the impact on individual auto manufacturers, it would be devastating for suppliers if these manufacturers could no longer export to the US,” says Tom...
