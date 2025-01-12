Success with a soapy heart and soul
Lufuno Rasoesoe has detergent running in her veins
12 January 2025 - 07:08
In 2021, civil engineer Lufuno Rasoesoe quit her job as a building inspector to pursue her lifelong passion for making soap. Almost four years later, the Venda-born entrepreneur’s Tosh detergents can be found in major retailers in Gauteng.
Rasoesoe, now based in Mamelodi, said she started the business because she wanted to do something that she found fulfilling. After spending years learning how to make soap from her mother as a child, she felt it would be a business venture that would give her a sense of purpose...
