ROBIN WHEELER: Authenticity is crucial to marketing
12 January 2025 - 07:27
Someone posted this well-known Seth Godin quote on LinkedIn: “Marketing is no longer about the stuff you make, it’s about the story you tell.” I added a comment to emphasise the essence: “And the authenticity behind that.”
Marketing is now about the authenticity behind the story you tell, and the wholesomeness that then reaches people through that story. It’s the story you live, and then the story you tell. In that, it’s the dignity that conveys itself through your sincerity. That’s the inspiration that sells...
