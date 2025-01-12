Pretoria’s ‘duty’ to help end Mozambique crisis
Chris Barron speaks to Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders
12 January 2025 - 07:12
Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, says the government’s sovereignty argument is no justification for its failure to urge rival groups in Mozambique to end the crisis that has had a “devastating” impact on the region’s vital logistics network.
“There’s always that narrative of sovereignty and each country must sort out its own problems, but what people underestimate is the regional impact. If we want economic growth in South Africa, in Mozambique, in the region, then that must be our central driver. We cannot have a hands-off approach.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.