CHRIS BARRON: GNU optimism pays dividends for the JSE
JSE executive Sam Mokorosi says investors have been heartened by the coalition government’s record so far
08 December 2024 - 08:26
Sam Mokorosi, head of origination and deals at the JSE, says the government of national unity (GNU) is turning the tide on the bloodbath that has seen the bourse lose more than half its listings since 1998.
“We’re definitely seeing a more positive sentiment playing out in the market. A stronger rand, government bonds rallying, the all share index rallying.”..
