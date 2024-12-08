BARBARA CREECY: United we soar, divided we stall
Co-operation at every level is key to unlocking the potential of air travel for Africa
As the aviation industry marked the 25th anniversary of the Yamoussoukro Decision last month, we reflect on the significant strides made in reshaping Africa’s aviation landscape. This milestone not only provides a moment to celebrate the progress we’ve achieved but also serves as an opportunity to unlock the vast untapped potential of our continent by fostering stronger collaboration and enhancing air connectivity.
The Yamoussoukro Decision, adopted in 1999, set the foundation for a unified African air transport market and has been transformative for the continent. While its anniversary allowed us to appreciate how far we’ve come, it also provided a timely moment to reconsider how we can build on this success. Africa’s skies must become more than just corridors for air traffic; they must become conduits for economic growth, regional integration and trade. Aviation is not merely about transporting people — it’s about creating vital links for businesses, fostering closer ties be...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.