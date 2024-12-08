ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Data makes waves in the swimming pool
08 December 2024 - 07:36
The margins separating victory from defeat in elite sports are measured in hundredths of seconds. At Swimming Australia, these razor-thin differences are being transformed by an invisible ally: data.
In the high-stakes world of Olympic swimming, technology is no longer a supporting player, but a strategic cornerstone. Jess Corones, GM of performance support at Swimming Australia, told Business Times this week that data and artificial intelligence are revolutionising the way athletes train and compete, creating a sophisticated ecosystem where technology and human potential intersect...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.